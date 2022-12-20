Home World

12 killed, dozens injured in fire post gas cylinder explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan

The flames engulfed other gas cylinders in the shop and spread to other shops, destroying at least four of them and around two dozen motorbikes parked in the vicinity.

Published: 20th December 2022 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

KARACHI: At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in a huge fire which broke out when a gas cylinder exploded in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, media reports said on Tuesday.

The cylinder exploded while being refilled at a filling shop in the Lasbela district of the southwestern province on Monday, the Dawn newspaper said.

The flames engulfed other gas cylinders in the shop and spread to other shops, destroying at least four of them and around two dozen motorbikes parked in the vicinity, the paper added.

Two people were killed on the spot while 10 others succumbed to injuries during the treatment at a hospital, Geo News reported, quoting the police.

At least 25 people were severely burned in the fire.

They were shifted to Karachi's Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital.

According to a doctor attending them, the condition of some of the injured was critical with 70 to 90 per cent burn injuries.

The death toll is expected to rise, police said.

Lasbela deputy commissioner Murad Kasi said with the efforts of firemen, the entire bazaar was saved from burning and that an inquiry has been initiated to fix responsibility for the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balochistan Pakistan fire
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp