US condemns Taliban restrictions on women's education, warn 'consequences'

WASHINGTON: The United States has condemned the recent decision of the Taliban with regard to imposing restrictions on the education of women in Afghanistan.

"The United States condemns the Taliban's indefensible decision to prevent Afghan women from receiving a university-level education," White House NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Tuesday.

"This deplorable decision is the latest effort by Taliban leadership to impose additional restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan and prevent them from exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms," she said.

The U.S. condemns the Taliban’s decision to prevent Afghan women from receiving a university-level education. We're working with allies and partners to support Afghan women and girls and provide humanitarian and basic needs support to the Afghan people. https://t.co/fJrH0LkV9T — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) December 21, 2022

As a result of this unacceptable stance to hold back half of the population of Afghanistan, the Taliban will be further alienated from the international community and denied the legitimacy they desire, Watson said.

"The United States is in touch with our partners and allies on this issue. We will continue to take steps to advance our shared efforts to support Afghan women and girls and provide robust humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan," she said in a statement.+

US condemns, Taliban’s indefensible decision to ban women from universities, to keep secondary schools closed to girls, & to continue to impose other restrictions on women & girls in Afghanistan to exercise their human rights & fundamental freedoms: US State Dept spox Ned Price pic.twitter.com/I2DfHnY6bj — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

"The US condemns in the strongest terms the Taliban's indefensible decision to ban women from universities, keep secondary schools closed to girls, and continue to impose other restrictions on the ability of women and girls in Afghanistan to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms," Secretary of State.

US Secretary of State Antony

Blinken

"Education is a human right. It is also essential to Afghanistan's economic growth and stability. The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all in Afghanistan. This decision will come with consequences for the Taliban," Blinken warned.

The move is almost certain to hurt efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.

"No other country in the world bars women and girls from receiving an education," Blinken noted.

Afghanistan is already losing more than USD 1 billion per year in contributions that women could be made to the economy. No country can thrive when half of its population is held back, he explained.

Deeply dismayed by the announcement from the Taliban denying women the right to a university education. Afghan women deserve better. Afghanistan deserves better. The Taliban have just definitively set back their objective of being accepted by the international community. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 20, 2022

"The Taliban's latest announcement means that women and girls will continue to face enormous difficulties seeking employment to feed their families," he said.

The ban notwithstanding, Blinken added that Washington will continue to provide robust support to the Afghans, including women and girls, seek to meet their humanitarian needs, and organise with allies to collectively advocate for their rights.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a US-led coalition for harbouring Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. They, however, returned to power following America's chaotic departure from the country in August 2021.

