Home World

US condemns Taliban restrictions on women's education, warn 'consequences'

White House NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that the US condemns the Taliban's ban on Afghan women's education and they are in touch with partners and allies on this issue.

Published: 21st December 2022 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Adrienne Watson

White House NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The United States has condemned the recent decision of the Taliban with regard to imposing restrictions on the education of women in Afghanistan.

"The United States condemns the Taliban's indefensible decision to prevent Afghan women from receiving a university-level education," White House NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Tuesday.

"This deplorable decision is the latest effort by Taliban leadership to impose additional restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan and prevent them from exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms," she said.

As a result of this unacceptable stance to hold back half of the population of Afghanistan, the Taliban will be further alienated from the international community and denied the legitimacy they desire, Watson said.

"The United States is in touch with our partners and allies on this issue. We will continue to take steps to advance our shared efforts to support Afghan women and girls and provide robust humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan," she said in a statement.+

"The US condemns in the strongest terms the Taliban's indefensible decision to ban women from universities, keep secondary schools closed to girls, and continue to impose other restrictions on the ability of women and girls in Afghanistan to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms," Secretary of State.

US Secretary of State Antony
Blinken (Photo | AP)

"Education is a human right. It is also essential to Afghanistan's economic growth and stability. The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all in Afghanistan. This decision will come with consequences for the Taliban," Blinken warned.

The move is almost certain to hurt efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.

"No other country in the world bars women and girls from receiving an education," Blinken noted.

Afghanistan is already losing more than USD 1 billion per year in contributions that women could be made to the economy. No country can thrive when half of its population is held back, he explained.

"The Taliban's latest announcement means that women and girls will continue to face enormous difficulties seeking employment to feed their families," he said.

The ban notwithstanding, Blinken added that Washington will continue to provide robust support to the Afghans, including women and girls, seek to meet their humanitarian needs, and organise with allies to collectively advocate for their rights.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a US-led coalition for harbouring Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. They, however, returned to power following America's chaotic departure from the country in August 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United States Taliban Afghan women education restriction Afghan women's education ban
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp