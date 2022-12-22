Home World

Fiji military called in to maintain 'security' after vote

According to police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, the "consensus decision" was taken after a meeting between himself, PM Bainimarama and military commanders.

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SUVA: Fiji's police said the country's powerful military had been called in to help "with the maintenance of security and stability" Thursday, following an election that looked set to remove the country's leader of 16 years from power.

In a statement, the police force -- whose commanders are loyal to Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama -- cited unspecified "racial tension" and "intelligence" about "planned civil unrest" as the cause of the move.

Bainimarama came to power in a 2006 coup but has since won two elections to stay in power.

A December 14 election resulted in an opposition coalition led by his longtime rival Sitiveni Rabuka securing enough seats for a parliamentary majority.

Fijians poured into the streets after the coalition deal was announced, celebrating what they said was the end of a decade and a half of semi-authoritarian rule.

But Bainimarama has refused to accept defeat, and his ally president Wiliame Katonivere has yet to summon parliament to allow a new prime minister to be nominated.

Many in Suva now fear what they are calling a "creeping coup."

Fiji has been upended by four coups in the past 35 years, and the possibility of military intervention loomed over this year's vote.

Soon after the coalition deal was struck, police expressed concern about reports of post-election "stoning incidents" and violence against the Indo-Fijian minority, which has tended to support Bainimarama.

The force later admitted the reports had not been investigated.

AFP reporters in Suva have seen no sign of unrest since the election.

On Thursday, police commissioner Qiliho doubled down on claims of internecine strife.

"More information and reports are received by the Fiji Police Force and Republic of Fiji Military Forces of threats made against minority groups who are now living in fear," he claimed.

"The continuous attacks on minority groups has aggravated the current tense situation," he said.

