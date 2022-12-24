Home World

Christmas reborn in Bethlehem after pandemic years

Now with restrictions lifted in the Palestinian territories and Israel, the southern West Bank town has taken on a festive air.

Published: 24th December 2022 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bethlehem, Christmas

Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa walks towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BETHLEHEM (WEST BANK): With a giant evergreen tree, colourful balloons in the streets and selfies in the Church of the Nativity, Christmas tourism has returned to Bethlehem after two years of Covid-related restrictions.

Revered in Christian tradition as the birthplace of Christ, the town of Bethlehem welcomes thousands of pilgrims and tourists for Christmas every year, a windfall that dried up over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.

Now with restrictions lifted in the Palestinian territories and Israel, where the closest international airport with access to Bethlehem is located, the southern West Bank town has taken on a festive air.

Scouts marched with bagpipes as thousands of onlookers lining the streets held balloons and cotton candy. The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, greeted worshippers upon his arrival to the town, ahead of leading the annual Christmas eve procession at the Church of the Nativity.

Palestinian scouts march during the Christmas parade towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Dec. 24, 2022. (Photo | AP)

"Christmas is the town's celebration, and we put in a lot of time and effort to prepare for it," Bethlehem mayor Hanna Hanania told AFP. "We wanted to have international participation, and organised children's songs and shows with singers from France, South Africa and Malta," he added.

'Significant place'

Tourists converged on the streets, shops and stone buildings of this Palestinian town, where Christians and Muslims live side by side.

It was "wonderful to be here," said Paul Wittenberger, a 40-year-old American from Michigan who was visiting with his father and siblings. "We've been here for three days and the weather's nice, we're lucky to be here out of the storm" sweeping the United States this weekend, he said.

To John Hughes, just "hanging out" in Bethlehem was meaningful. "It's a pretty cool city," the 22-year-old Canadian from Vancouver told AFP. For him, the birthplace of Christ was a "significant place -- especially on Christmas."

Michael al-Siriani, who owns a pottery and ceramics workshop, was delighted to see tourists flocking back to the town after two difficult years, which had seen local hotels standing empty. "Things are much better now after the coronavirus pandemic," he said. "Besides, tourists have started to sleep in the city again."

Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa performs a ritual as he enters the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo | AP)

The Palestinian Authority, which governs the Israeli-occupied West Bank, confirmed Siriani's feelings.

"Since the beginning of this year, but more specifically since March, we have begun receiving pilgrims and tourists from all over the world," Palestinian tourism minister Rola Maayah told AFP. "Until now, we have received about 700,000 tourists from around the world," she said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, pilgrims were deep in prayer in the Church of the Nativity while others took selfies wearing red and white Santa Claus caps, hours before the traditional midnight mass and its wishes for peace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christmas Bethlehem Church of Nativity Palestine West Bank
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp