Home World

'Serpent' serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in France after release

Nepal's top court ruled on Wednesday that he should be freed on health grounds and deported to France within 15 days.

Published: 24th December 2022 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj (C) sits in an aircraft departing from Kathmandu to France.

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj (C) sits in an aircraft departing from Kathmandu to France. (Photo |AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, responsible for multiple murders in the 1970s across Asia, arrived in France on Saturday after almost 20 years in prison in Nepal.

Nepal's top court ruled on Wednesday that he should be freed on health grounds and deported to France within 15 days.

On Friday, he was released and put on a flight at Kathmandu airport to take him to Paris via Doha. While on the flight to Doha, he insisted to an AFP journalist that he was "innocent".

Sobhraj's life was chronicled in the series "The Serpent", co-produced by Netflix and the BBC, detailing how he terrorised the continent with a string of murders that targeted tourists.

Sometimes posing as a gem trader, he would befriend his victims -- many of them Western backpackers on the 1970s hippie trail -- before drugging, robbing and murdering them.

The court ordered Sobhraj, who had heart surgery in 2017, be released on health grounds after he served more than three-quarters of his sentence for murdering a US tourist and a Canadian in Nepal in the 1970s.

"I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. Including the state of Nepal," Sobhraj told AFP on Friday onboard the plane.

Asked if he thought he had been wrongly described as a serial killer, the 78-year-old said: "Yes, yes."

ALSO READ | 'Bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj leaves Nepali jail

He landed in the French capital on Saturday morning, an AFP reporter confirmed.

On arrival at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, he was taken away by border police for extra "identity checks", according to an airport source.

The source said he had left the airport, evading a media scrum waiting in the arrivals hall.

His French lawyer, Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, told reporters at the airport she was "very happy" he had been released, adding that he had been "unjustly sentenced in a fabricated case with false documents by the Nepali police".

"It's a scandal, he is presented as a serial killer, which is completely false".

'Bikini killer' 

Born in Saigon to an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother who later married a Frenchman, Sobhraj embarked on an international life of crime and ended up in Thailand in 1975.

Suave and sophisticated, he was implicated in the murder of a young American woman, whose body was found on a beach wearing a bikini.

Nicknamed the "bikini killer", Sobhraj was eventually linked to more than 20 murders.

He was arrested in India in 1976 and ultimately spent 21 years in jail there, with a brief break in 1986 when he drugged prison guards and escaped. He was recaptured in the Indian coastal state of Goa.

ALSO READ | Officer who arrested Charles Sobhraj says he is happy to see the Serpent being released

Accused of at least 15 murders across 10 countries, by the time he left Indian jails, his alleged other crimes had fallen under the statute of limitations in Thailand.

Released in 1997, Sobhraj lived in Paris, giving paid interviews to journalists, but went back to Nepal in 2003.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charles Sobhraj Jail France Nepal
India Matters
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj. (File Photo | PTI)
Deported Charles Sobhraj will go back to crime: Supercop
Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)
55-yr-old airport staffer walks 100km in 16 hrs, creates record in Guwahati
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
Mirzapur’s Sania: Daughter of TV mechanic who is set to become first Muslim woman IAF pilot
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp