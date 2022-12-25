Home World

Germany seeks 'clear global reaction' to Taliban curbs on women

The latest restriction comes less than a week after the hardline Islamists banned women from attending universities, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.

Taliban members sit in front of a mural depicting a woman behind barbed wire in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany's foreign minister on Sunday called for a "clear reaction from the international community" as Afghanistan's ruling Taliban banned women from working in non-governmental organisations after preventing them from attending university.

"Those who exclude women and young girls from work, from education and from public life not only ruin their country... We will try to get a clear reaction from the international community," Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter.

"Sexist persecution can constitute a crime against humanity," she said.

The latest restriction comes less than a week after the hardline Islamists banned women from attending universities, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.

