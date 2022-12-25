Home World

Turkish President's aide blames Paris unrest after shooting on PKK militants

"This is PKK in France," Erdogan's foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin tweeted, posting images of overturned and burning cars in Paris.

Published: 25th December 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

A police officer stands next to the cordoned off area where a shooting took place in Paris, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)

A police officer stands next to the cordoned off area where a shooting took place in Paris, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ISTANBUL: A top aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday blamed street unrest that gripped Paris following the killing of three Kurds on outlawed PKK militants.

"This is PKK in France," Erdogan's foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin tweeted, posting images of overturned and burning cars in Paris.

"The same terrorist organisation you support in Syria," he wrote in apparent reference to the YPG.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey and its Western allies.

Ankara has been feuding with the US and European powers about their support for Kurdish fighters in the People's Protection Units (YPG), which it portrays as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

The YPG played a central role in the US-led campaign against Islamic State group jihadists in Syria. It is not proscribed as a terrorist organisation by either the US or the European Union -- an issue of constant tension in their relations with NATO member Turkey.

"The same PKK that has killed thousands of Turks, Kurds and security forces over the last 40 years. Now they are burning the streets of Paris. Will you still remain silent?" Kalin wrote.

The street protest broke out Friday after a 69-year-old white French gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris, killing three.

A source close to the case told AFP that the gunman admitted to investigators that he was racist.

Some of the people who joined the subsequent protests chanted slogans mentioning the PKK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erdogan Paris shooting
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp