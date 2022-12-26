Home World

Storm deaths rise to 25 in western New York county: Official

The new figure brings the nationwide death toll related to the days-long storm to 47 people across nine states.

Published: 26th December 2022 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Snowstorm

A battering winter storm has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: At least 25 people have died in western New York's Erie County as a result of a devastating winter storm that left much of the eastern United States in a deep freeze, regional officials said on Monday.

"In addition to the 13 confirmed deaths yesterday, the Erie County Department of Health medical examiner's office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths county-wide," Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said in a press briefing.

The new figure brings the nationwide death toll related to the days-long storm to 47 people across nine states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Winter storm United States
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp