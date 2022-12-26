Storm deaths rise to 25 in western New York county: Official

By AFP

NEW YORK: At least 25 people have died in western New York's Erie County as a result of a devastating winter storm that left much of the eastern United States in a deep freeze, regional officials said on Monday.

"In addition to the 13 confirmed deaths yesterday, the Erie County Department of Health medical examiner's office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths county-wide," Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said in a press briefing.

The new figure brings the nationwide death toll related to the days-long storm to 47 people across nine states.

