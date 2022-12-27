Home World

IS claims Afghan car bombing that killed local police chief

The IS regional affiliate known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Published: 27th December 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KABUL: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a car bombing that killed a local police chief in Afghanistan.

The IS regional affiliate known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Abdulhaq Abu Omar, the police chief of the country's northeastern Badakhshan province, died on Monday morning when a car bomb exploded near his headquarters.

The Interior Ministry spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takor, said two others were killed in the blast and two people were wounded.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

In a brief statement late on Monday, IS said it parked an explosive-laden car on the road used by the police chief on his way to work and detonated it when he was close by.

Earlier this month, the militant group claimed responsibility for a coordinated attack on a Chinese-owned hotel in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which left three assailants dead and at least two guests injured as they tried to escape by jumping out of a window.

The assault on the Kabul Longan Hotel, in the central Shar-e-Naw district, prompted the Chinese government to urge its citizens to leave Afghanistan.

The advisory appeared to be a setback for Afghanistan's Taliban rulers who seek foreign investments in hopes of halting the country's downward economic spiral since their takeover.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Islamic State Afghan car bombing
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp