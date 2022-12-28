Home World

Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties

Tehran in November admitted it had sent drones to Russia, but insisted they were supplied before the invasion.

Published: 28th December 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 17. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Iran is seeking to expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, the head of Israel's Mossad spy agency said Thursday, according to local media.

The warning from David Barnea comes after the United States earlier this month expressed alarm over a "full-scale defence partnership" between Tehran and Moscow, which invaded Ukraine last February.

Tehran in November admitted it had sent drones to Russia, but insisted they were supplied before the invasion.

"We warn against Iran's future intentions, which they are trying to keep secret, to deepen and expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, to expand the uranium enrichment project and to intensify their attacks against friendly Muslim countries in the region," Barnea was quoted as saying during a ceremony for the Jewish Hanukkah holiday.

In late October, Israeli President Isaac Herzog indicated that he had shared with Washington information which, according to Israeli intelligence, showed the utilisation of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.

On December 9, Washington described an extensive relationship between Iran and Russia involving equipment such as helicopters and fighter jets as well as drones, with the latter items resulting in new US sanctions.

Moscow's United Nations envoy Vassily Nebenzia responded at the Security Council that Russia's military-industrial complex "doesn't need anyone's assistance" and said the drone allegations had been refuted multiple times.

Last week, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Tehran regime, which has seen more than three months of civilian protests, was "striking sordid deals" with Moscow "in a desperate attempt to survive".

Iranian-manufactured drones supplied to Russia have played a "central role" in attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, Britain's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday said in a statement it would not "seek permission from anyone" to expand relations with Russia.

"Cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields including defence is expanding within the framework of common interests... and is not against any third country," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

Iran and Israel have for years engaged in a shadow war. Israel accuses Iran of seeking to acquire a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran Iran-Russia arms ties
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp