Home World

Philippines President Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions

Marcos is due to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his Jan. 3-5 visit at the head of a large business delegation.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANILA: The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a number of projects were under discussion, including in agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, tourism and bridge construction.

Marcos is due to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his Jan. 3-5 visit at the head of a large business delegation. China accounts for 20% of the Philippines’ foreign trade and is also a major source of foreign direct investment.

Despite those economic ties, the sides have repeatedly feuded over China’s claims to islands and waters in the strategically key South China Sea, referred to by Manila as the West Philippine Sea.

During the visit, the sides plan to sign an agreement to boost communication between diplomats at various levels to “avoid miscalculations” over such issues, Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs Nathaniel Imperial was quoted as saying in the statement.

China says it owns virtually the entire waterway, despite a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims on historical grounds in the South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also claim all or parts of the sea.

China has rejected the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained about China’s increasingly aggressive actions.

Those include China’s turning seven disputed reefs into missile-protected islands in the disputed waters. Philippines treaty partner the U.S. says the developed islands, including three with military-grade runways, now resemble forward military bases.

Most recently, the Philippines sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the South China Sea last month.

China denied its coast guard forcibly seized the debris from the Filipino sailors. Marcos said he would seek further clarification when he visits Beijing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xi Jinping Ferdinand Marcos
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp