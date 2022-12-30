Home World

Russian President Putin welcomes return to power of Israel's Netanyahu

After the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine in February, Israel adopted a cautious position towards Moscow, seeking to maintain neutrality.

From (L) Russian President Putin, Israel PM Netanyahu​ (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday welcomed the return of Benjamin Netanyahu as head of the Israeli government, and signalled an intention to strengthen cooperation, the Kremlin said.

Israel's hawkish veteran Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister Thursday after a stint in opposition, heading what analysts call the most right-wing government in the country's history.

"I hope that the new government under your leadership will continue the line of strengthening Russian-Israeli cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our peoples, in the interest of ensuring peace and security in the Middle East," Putin said in a message to Netanyahu, quoted in the statement.

"In Russia, we greatly appreciate your personal and longstanding contribution to strengthening friendly relations between our countries," Putin said.

Israel has particularly emphasised the special ties between the two nations, as Israel has more than a million citizens from the former Soviet Union.

Russia's foreign ministry said it was "ready for constructive cooperation" with Israel to "clear up the climate in the Middle East and the international scene in general".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also wished Netanyahu "success on the way to the welfare & security of Israel" on Twitter.

He spoke of Ukraine's "readiness for close cooperation to strengthen our ties & confront common challenges, achieve prosperity & victory over evil."

Israel has not furnished arms to Ukraine, despite repeated requests by Zelensky.

