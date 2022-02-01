Bridge over Mahakali river to strengthen relation with India: Nepal Transport Minister

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Renu Kumari Yadav on Tuesday said the newly announced project to build a bridge over the Mahakali river would strengthen Nepal-India relations.

Following the signing of MoU for the construction of a motorable bridge over Mahakali, the Minister said, "The movement in between two nations which was stalled after this agreement has been sealed and works expedited, the relation between nations would be stronger. Transport, trade, religious and cultural beliefs, this project would further support it."

Earlier today, India and Nepal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of a motorable Bridge over the Mahakali River, connecting Dharchula (India) with Darchula (Nepal), under Indian grant assistance.

This agreement was signed by Ambassador of India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Government of Nepal, Rabindra Nath Shrestha.

"Today's MoU, I would say is a milestone step because with this MoU the two countries have started the process of establishing deeper connectivity, wider connectivity between Sudurpaschim of Nepal and the state of Uttarakhand of India," Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

"It would immensely benefit not just only people across Mahakali River on both sides, on the banks of the Mahakali River, after its' completion it would establish a new foundation for economic prosperity in those areas which are connected," he added.

The construction of the bridge is planned to commence soon.