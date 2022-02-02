STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Lebanon's taxi, bus and van drivers block roads in protest

Unions have routinely held protests and strikes since the government officially ended state subsidies in October that caused a full tank of gasoline to cost more than the monthly minimum wage.

Published: 02nd February 2022 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

People are silhouetted on the streets as vehicles block a main roadway during a general strike by public transport unions protesting the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

People are silhouetted on the streets as vehicles block a main roadway during a general strike by public transport unions inBeirut, Lebanon, Feb 2, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIRUT: Scores of Lebanon's taxi, bus and truck drivers started a three-day strike on Wednesday, blocking roads and demanding the government address surging prices and a broader economic crisis.

It was the second time in three weeks unions held strike action, forcing schools, universities, and many shops to close. With public transport virtually nonexistent in Lebanon, many rely on such shared taxis, buses or minivans for their daily commute and travel.

Beirut was eerily quiet as protesting drivers blocked its main highways and intersections, some with burning tires. Unions have said the strike actions will last from 5:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

“There was a time when a taxi driver’s son could become a doctor, an engineer, anything prestigious," said taxi driver Hussein Assam, 55, who was protesting near central Beirut's once thriving Hamra Street. "Now the taxi driver can’t even feed his children.”

Lebanon’s crippling economic crisis has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the past century, and unions have routinely held protests and strikes since the government officially ended state subsidies in October.

A full tank of gasoline now costs more than the monthly minimum wage.

A government gridlock seemed to ease somewhat on Jan. 24, when the powerful Hezbollah group and its main Shiite ally ended months of boycott on the body. It now hopes to elaborate the 2022 budget and an economic recovery plan.

Back near Hamra street, taxi driver Assam was joined by two other drivers as they waited for orders to shut down traffic.

“If there’s no outcome today, there will be later,” he said, looking on the former commercial boulevard that has been reduced to penury. “The poor person who can’t eat anymore is going to burn the entire country.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lebanon economy Lebanon state subsidies Hezbollah Lebanon government Lebanon inflation Lebanon transport unions strike
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp