STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pak PM Imran Khan to visit China to attend Winter Olympics opening ceremony; meet top leadership

Beijing is hosting the Winter Olympics amidst a diplomatic boycott by the US and allies over human rights allegations against Uygur Muslims in the Xinjiang province.

Published: 02nd February 2022 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to China on Thursday to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games and meet China's top leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

Beijing is hosting the Winter Olympics amidst a diplomatic boycott by the US and allies over human rights allegations against Uygur Muslims in the Xinjiang province.

Khan, who has been invited by the Chinese leadership, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the Cabinet and senior government officials, according to Foreign Office.

During his visit from February 3 to 6, Prime Minister Khan will hold bilateral meetings with President Xi and Premier Li Keqiang and the two sides would review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including CPEC, the FO said.

The two sides will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

“A number of MoUs and agreements would be concluded during the visit,” it said.

While in Beijing, Prime Minister Khan would also meet prominent business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media.

The visit would mark the culmination of celebrations commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, with more than 140 events organized to showcase the resilience of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the unfolding international situation.

“It (visit) would thus renew the bilateral commitment to taking the iron-clad partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights and add impetus to cooperation across multiple domains,” according to FO.

The FO also said that the Olympic Games would foster mutual understanding, inclusivity and friendship among the peoples of the world, while Beijing would become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.

Pakistan also appreciated China for meticulous arrangements to hold the Winter Olympic Games despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of his visit to China, Prime Minister Khan gave a clean chit to China over human rights allegations against Uygur Muslims in the volatile Xinjiang province, saying his country's envoy after a visit to the province reported that charges were not true.

“There is a lot of criticism of the treatment of Uygurs by China in the West.

But our Ambassador went there (and) he sent information that it is not actually true on the ground,” Khan told Chinese journalists in an interview in Islamabad on Saturday ahead of his visit to Beijing.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, expressed his eagerness to attend the Winter Olympics, saying it would be his first time doing so and it was very "admirable" for China to go forward with the event when the pandemic had adversely affected many sporting events across the world.

During a previous interview with Chinese journalists in July 2021, Khan deflected criticism of Pakistan's silence on allegations of rights abuses by China against Uygur Muslims.

Khan, according to Pakistan daily Dawn, said that Pakistan had accepted Beijing's version regarding the treatment of Uyghurs due to "our extreme proximity and relationship".

China currently has launched a diplomatic offensive to mobilise world leaders to attend February 4 opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics as the US, European Union and several western countries announced a boycott of the event by their diplomats to highlight their allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang, including incarceration of over a million Uygur Muslim men and women in camps.

As per the list released by China, 32 world leaders, including Khan, Russian President Vladimir Putin besides UN Secretary-General António Guterres will attend the ceremony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan PM Imran Khan China visit Beijing Winter Olympic Games Beijing Winter Olympics diplomatic boycott China Pakistan all weather partnership
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp