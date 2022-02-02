STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

The national positivity rate stands at 9.9 per cent, marking the second straight day it has remained close to 10 per cent.

Published: 02nd February 2022 03:50 PM

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has detected 6,047 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and 29 more fatalities, reported Dawn.

A total of 5,327 COVID cases were reported a day earlier, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Notably, Sindh reported 1,552 cases, 11 deaths, Punjab reported 1,895 cases, 9 deaths and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 1,441 cases, 7 deaths.

In addition to that, Balochistan saw new 84 Covid cases and Islamabad 575 cases, 2 deaths, reported the newspaper.

