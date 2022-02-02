STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia confirms 141,883 new COVID-19 cases, 678 deaths

A total of 17,201 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows a 1.6% decrease when compared to the day before.

Medics wearing a special suit to protect against coronavirus treat a patient with coronavirus at an ICU of a hospital in Kalach-on-Don, 73 km south-east of Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: Russia has confirmed 141,883 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 125,836 the day before, and 678 deaths, the federal response centre said on Wednesday.

"In total, 141,883 new cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 678 people have died," the centre said.

In addition, the response centre said that 17,201 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows a 1.6% decrease when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 48,426 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response centre.

