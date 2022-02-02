State of Pakistani media worsened in 2021: Report

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Freedom of the press and freedom of expression in Pakistan last year remained under 'severe pressure', according to the report released by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Monday.

The "Pakistan Media Freedom Report -- 2021" was compiled under the supervision of CPNE's press freedom and monitoring committee and is based on first-hand information as well as material obtained from media outlets and websites, reported DAWN.

"Freedom of the press and freedom of expression remained under severe pressure and faced a myriad of challenges during the previous year," the report said.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, while taking a dig at the Pakistani Prime minister, described the media report as yet another charge sheet against the Imran Khan government.

Sharif said, "The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE)'s report is yet another charge sheet against the PTI government. Such reports may affect Pakistan's GSP Plus status and prospects for foreign investment"

He added that "The report is a testimony to 'fascism of this government'."

The report highlighted the state of media in Pakistan for 2020 and showed concern over increasing attempts to stifle the media and to negate the right of access to information.

It further recalled incidents that took place in the country suggesting that the year 2021 has been an extremely difficult year for journalists, media workers and media organisations in Pakistan in different ways, reported the newspaper.

"A number of journalists faced attempts on their lives, lawsuits and telephone calls from unknown numbers," the report said.

The report recalled that five journalists lost their lives in the line of duty, including Nazim Jokhio, a Karachi-based social media activist and community journalist who was abducted and murdered mercilessly.

In another incident, the report added, a total of 9 journalists lost their lives due to the pandemic and media persons committed suicide due to unemployment.