STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

ASEAN won't invite Myanmar foreign minister to meeting

Wunna Maung Lwin was appointed Myanmar's top diplomat after its military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 of 2021.

Published: 03rd February 2022 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Myanmar Flag

Myanmar Flag (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

PHNOM PENH: ASEAN will not invite Myanmar's foreign minister to an upcoming meeting, a Cambodian official said Thursday, as the regional bloc of nations struggles to agree on whether to include senior representatives of Myanmar's army rulers.

Cambodian foreign ministry spokesman Chum Sounry told The Associated Press that member states failed to reach a consensus on inviting Wunna Maung Lwin to its retreat of foreign ministers scheduled for Feb. 16-17 in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

Wunna Maung Lwin was appointed Myanmar's top diplomat after its military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 of 2021.

Myanmar’s security forces have been blamed for the deaths of more than 1,500 civilians in brutally putting down protests against army rule. There is now a low-level insurgency that some experts believe amounts to civil war.

Cambodia had earlier postponed this year’s foreign ministry retreat for what it said were reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there was speculation it was linked to the disagreement over Myanmar.

The decision reflects divisions within the 10-member regional group over Myanmar’s lack of cooperation in implementing measures that ASEAN agreed upon in April last year to help ease that country’s violent political crisis after the army’s takeover.

The head of Myanmar’s military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, was not invited to last October’s virtual summit meeting of ASEAN leaders. That rebuke was issued shortly after Myanmar declined to let the bloc's special envoy meet with Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since her ouster. Indonesia, ASEAN’s biggest member, and Malaysia have been the most critical of Myanmar’s military government.

ASEAN was chaired by Brunei when it snubbed Min Aung Hlaing, but under its annual rotation system, Cambodia now chairs the group. Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he believes it is important that Myanmar attend the next summit meeting.

Hun Sen declared in December that Myanmar has the right to join the summit because the principal rule of ASEAN is that member states shall not interfere with each other's internal affairs.

He also paid an official visit to Myanmar in January, becoming the first head of government to do so since last year’s takeover. Hun Sen, who has held power for 36 years, is an authoritarian ruler seen as sympathetic to Myanmar's generals.

Cambodian foreign ministry spokesman Chum Sounry said Myanmar has been asked to send a non-political representative to this month’s retreat. It had the same option at October's summit meeting but did not appoint one. Myanmar has not yet announced its intentions.

Chum Sounry, replying to a query by AP, said the failure to reach a consensus about inviting Myanmar to this month’s meeting was due to “little progress in carrying out the ASEAN’s 5-Point Consensus,” agreed to by all the group’s members, including Myanmar.

ASEAN leaders at last April's emergency meeting on Myanmar reached a consensus to issue a statement calling for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all concerned parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, as well as the provision of humanitarian aid via the regional bloc.

Myanmar did not reject the demands but has done little to implement it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar ASEAN
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp