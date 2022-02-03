STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Europe entering 'plausible endgame' to COVID pandemic: WHO

Dr Hans Kluge noted that there were 12 million new coronavirus cases across WHO's European region last week, the highest single weekly total during the pandemic.

Published: 03rd February 2022

World Health Organisation

World Health Organisation (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: The director of the World Health Organisation's Europe office said on Thursday the continent is now entering a "plausible endgame" to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is starting to plateau.

Dr Hans Kluge said at a media briefing that there is a "singular opportunity" for countries across Europe to take control of COVID-19 transmission due to three factors: high levels of immunisation due to vaccination and natural infection, the virus' tendency to spread less in warmer weather and the lower severity of the omicron variant.

As the winter subsides in much of Europe in the coming weeks, Kluge said the upcoming spring "leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquility and a much higher level of population defense against any resurgence in transmission."

Even if another variant emerges, Kluge said health authorities in Europe should be able to keep it in check, provided immunisation and boosting efforts continue, along with other public health interventions.

He said, however, this demands "a drastic and uncompromising increase in vaccine sharing across borders," saying vaccines must be provided to everyone across Europe and beyond.

Scientists have repeatedly warned that unless the majority of the world's population is vaccinated, any opportunities for COVID-19 to keep spreading means it could mutate into deadlier and more transmissible forms.

Kluge noted that there were 12 million new coronavirus cases across WHO's European region last week, the highest single weekly total during the pandemic.

He said that spike was driven by the hugely infectious omicron variant, but said that admissions to hospital intensive care units haven't risen significantly.

