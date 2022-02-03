France bans travellers from entering if they were double-jabbed nine months ago or more

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Holidaymakers were dealt another blow as France has banned travellers from entering if they were double-jabbed against Covid-19 nine months ago or more, the Daily Mail reported.

Without a recent jab, France will effectively treat travellers as though unvaccinated and can only enter with a "compelling reason".

This could be on compassionate grounds, such as visiting a dying relative, but not for holidays, the report said.

It means travellers wanting to go skiing or on city breaks to Paris will have to get a booster if they received their second dose any earlier than May last year.

Eurostar services warned customers of the move yesterday with immediate effect, writing: "If you had your full vaccine course nine months ago or more and you haven't had a Covid-19 vaccine booster, you must follow the rules for unvaccinated passengers to enter France."

Holidays to Spain are also under threat with the country set to reject EU plans for unvaccinated people or those with only one dose would have been allowed to travel provided they recovered from Covid within the past 180 days.

Authorities Madrid are shaping up to reject the rule, meaning anyone over the age of 12 who has not been fully jabbed will be banned from crossing the border, the report said.