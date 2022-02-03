Have always encouraged Gulf countries for ex gratia payments: EAM Jaishankar on monetary aid to NRI kin

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha, on Thursday, said that there is a provision in the Indian Community Welfare Fund for responding to situations like deaths.

Jaishankar who was commenting on commented on the monetary aid to the kin of NRIs who died abroad due to Covid-19 and said that the usage of the fund was expanded in 2017.

"We've always encouraged Gulf countries for ex gratia payments to be made by the Government or employers", Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha.

Notably, the 2022 Budget Session began earlier on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's addressing both the Houses of Parliament.