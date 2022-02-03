STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

South Korea expands rapid testing amid record COVID infections

Health officials say South Korea must concentrate lab tests and other crucial medical resources due to the speed of infections driven by omicron.

Published: 03rd February 2022 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

A medical worker passes by people as they wait for their coronavirus tests at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea.

A medical worker passes by people as they wait for their coronavirus tests at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korea on Thursday began enforcing a new coronavirus testing policy centered on rapid testing as health officials reported a record number of new infections following the Lunar New Year holiday.

The 22,907 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency marked a second straight day of over 20,000 new infections and about a five-fold increase from daily cases seen in mid-January, when the highly contagious omicron variant first became the country's dominant strain.

Long lines snaked around testing stations in the capital Seoul and other major cities, where most people were provided rapid antigen test kits to use under the supervision of health workers, who then approved lab tests for anyone who tested positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, South Korea's testing regime had centered on PCR lab tests, which are considered most accurate but require a large number of health workers to administer nasal and throat swabs, and high-tech machines to analyze samples.

The new testing regime that started Thursday expands the use of rapid testing and is aimed at saving PCR lab tests for high-risk groups, including people in their 60s and older or those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Some experts have opposed the new policy, saying that rapid tests aren't sensitive enough to reliably detect omicron infections and raising concerns that transmissions could worsen if people who return false negative tests continue to venture out in public.

But health officials say the country must concentrate lab tests and other crucial medical resources due to the speed of infections driven by omicron.

Officials are also expanding at-home treatments and have eased quarantine periods for virus carriers and people who come in close contact with them, citing concerns about major disruptions at workplaces and essential services if large numbers of people are constantly placed under quarantine.

While omicron is spreading much faster than previous versions of the virus, the rates of hospitalization and death have so far been lower than cases linked to delta, senior KDCA official Lim Sook-young said during a briefing.

Virus patients in their 60s or older accounted for around 8per cent of recent infections, she said, possibly reflecting protection provided by booster shots.

More than 85 per cent of South Korea's 51 million people have been fully vaccinated and more than 53per cent have received booster shots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Korea South Korea Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp