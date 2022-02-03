STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taliban fighters barred from taking weapons to parks

Afghanistan has become poverty-stricken country since the time Taliban took control, indulging locals into dire conditions of humanitarian crisis.

Published: 03rd February 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters check cars on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters check cars on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KABUL: In a latest decision aimed at creating confidence building among the local Afghans, the Taliban have barred its fighters from carrying weapons with them when they visit theme parks.

The step is being seen as part of efforts by the Taliban regime to promote a less aggressive image and pave ways towards domestic and global acceptance.

As per an order issued by the Taliban leadership, all fighters have been told not to carry weapons when visiting amusement parks and funfairs, said Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesperson.

"They have also been asked to change into civilian clothing", the spokesperson added.

Mujahid's statement statement comes amid social media was flooded with videos and pictures of Taliban fighters, being present at amusement parks with weapons.

"Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are not allowed to enter amusement parks with weapons, military uniforms and vehicles. They are obliged to abide by all the rules and regulations of amusement parks," he added.

Amusement parks, places designed for leisure and entertainment with equipment meant for young children, were seen being used by Taliban fighters in many video that went viral on the social media.

"This equipment is designed for different weight categories, such as children and the elderly, but some armed people use it without thinking about the rules," said a worker at the Habibullah Zazai Park in Kabul.

The amusements parks in Afghanistan are a source of stress release for may locals, who take to the parks every day and make use of the time to get away from their everyday problems.

Afghanistan's dire economic and humanitarian crisis have taken a major tool on the locals, who fear living under the rigid and hardline rule of the Taliban led regime.

But with Taliban leadership taking steps towards changing that hardline image, created into the hearts and minds of the people; barring its armed fighters from entering pubic parks is being seen as a step towards gaining confidence of the locals and the international community that the new leadership of the Taliban has become more moderate.

"We come here so that our children have fun and are able to forget about the problems at the moment," said one of the visitors of the Habibullah Zazai Park.

The Taliban have a history of imposing rigid laws and rules as per their interpretation of Islam.

They maintain that Afghanistan will run under the Shariah Law and provision of right to education, life, employment and well-being will be done as per the teaching of Islam.

