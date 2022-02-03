STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US allows money transfer to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul.

Published: 03rd February 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan Flag

Afghanistan Flag (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: As Afghanistan faces a severe financial crisis, the United Stated has allowed the international banks to transfer money to the crisis-torn country for humanitarian purposes, local media reported.

As per the new announcement of the US, aid groups and international banks will violate no sanctions by doing so, Khaama Press reported.

This comes a week after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Afghanistan is "hanging by a thread".

According to Khaama Press, the US Department of Treasury has said the international banks can process transactions related to humanitarian operations that include settlement, clearing, and transfer through or otherwise involving privately owned and state-owned Afghan depository institutions.

Based on the permission of the US Treasury, these transactions include signing agreements to provide aid directly to the Afghan people, general aid coordination, including import, administration, and sharing the office.

"Payments of taxes, fees, or import duties to, or the purchase or receipt of permits, licences, or public utility services from" the Taliban, Haqqani Network or any entity in which they own more than 50 per cent is authorised for humanitarian operations, the Treasury said, Khaama Press reported.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Afghanistan Crisis
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp