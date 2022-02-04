STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Clearly misleading': Pakistan says Indian Army's assertion on LoC ceasefire not true

The Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25 last year announced that they would cease firing across the Line of Control (LoC) while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Published: 04th February 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Friday said the 2021 ceasefire agreement with India should not be misconstrued as one's strength or other's weakness, as it described as "clearly misleading" the assertion by the Indian Army chief that the ceasefire continued to hold because India had negotiated from a "position of strength".

In a significant move aimed at reducing tensions, the Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25 last year announced that they would cease firing across the Line of Control (LoC) while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

The remarks of the Spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Babar Iftikhar came a day after Indian Army chief General MM Naravane, in an address at a seminar in New Delhi, said that the ceasefire along the LoC with Pakistan continued to hold "because we have negotiated from a position of strength".

Responding to Gen Naravane's remarks, the Pakistan Army spokesperson took to Twitter and said it was not true and did not reflect the strength of any side.

"Indian COAS claiming LOC ceasefire holding because they negotiated from position of strength, is clearly misleading. It was agreed only due to Pak's concerns for safety of people of Kashmir living on both sides of LOC. No side should misconstrue it as their strength or other's weakness," Maj Gen Iftikhar said.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.

It has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

The Indian government has previously made it clear that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India.

New Delhi has also told Islamabad that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are its internal matter and the country is capable of solving its own problems.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

