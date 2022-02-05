STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian diaspora strongly condemns vandalism of Gandhi statue in New York

Gandhi's statue is located in the heart of the popular and busy Union Square neighbourhood near lower and midtown Manhattan. 

Image of a Gandhi statue for representational purpose Only (File photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By PTI

NEW YORK: The Indian diaspora has strongly condemned the vandalisation of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here, saying it is a 'sad moment when such an act is perpetrated against the global icon of peace and non-violence and urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Gandhi's statue is located in the heart of the popular and busy Union Square neighbourhood near lower and midtown Manhattan. The Consulate General of India in New York said early Saturday that the statute was "defaced by some unknown person" on February 4.

Leading diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations - New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (FIA-NY NJ CT) strongly condemned the "cowardly ac"” perpetrated against the statue of the Father of the Nation.

"It is a very sad moment to see that somebody whose pervertedness is to the extent where they chose to deface a statue of a distinguished leader and personality who is known globally for the message of peace and non-violence," FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya told PTI.

Vaidya "very strongly condemned" this act and urged authorities to take strict action against those who carried out the vandalism.

He added that it must be ensured that the course of justice prevails in a rapid manner for this cowardly act.

"We personally, as individuals and as organisations, should write to the Mayor's Office to take the strictest action for those responsible for this kind of cowardly act of defacing the statue of our Father of the Nation," he said.

The Indian Consulate condemned the "act of vandalism in the strongest terms" and added that the matter has been taken up with the local authorities.

The matter has also been taken up with the US State Department for immediate investigation and appropriate action against those responsible for this despicable act.

