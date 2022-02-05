Little Rayan pulled out of over 100ft well in Morocco, but succumbs

By Online Desk

The five-year-old Rayan was pulled out from the over 100ft well, amid cheers from onlookers, after four days of struggle by rescue workers. Unfortunately, he died.

Soon after he was pulled out of the well his body was seen wrapped in a yellow blanket as he was carried to an ambulance. Medics who went into the tunnel with a stretcher were unable to resuscitate him, despite working on the child for more than an hour. "Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy's parents in a statement released by the palace," The Sun reports.

Rescue workers had worked non-stop for four days in a bid to save a five-year-old boy who fell into an over 100 ft well in Morocco.

Rayan, accidentally fell in the well around 2 pm on Tuesday in a village near the town of Bab Berred, in the northern Moroccan province of Chefchaouen.

On Saturday, there were signs of hope as rescue workers neared the boy at the bottom of the narrow and hard-to-reach dry well.

As the rescue operations reached a decisive phase on Saturday morning, Abdelhadi Thamrani, a member of the rescue operation monitoring committee, was quoted by Le360 as expressing his "great hope that Rayan will be in good health." He did not say much about the current state of health in which the little boy is.

The report added that an equipped ambulance, with a medical team including a resuscitator, as well as a medical helicopter from the Royal Gendarmerie are currently on site "to save little Rayan at the appropriate time."

Drilling rigs have been used to dig a ditch parallel to the well in which the boy is located to reach him.

"In a moment of inattention, the boy fell into the well I was repairing, I couldn't sleep at night," the boy's father was quoted as saying by africanews.com.

A Morocco World News report said that the story of the boy which started as a local news story subsequently dominated news reporting across the world.