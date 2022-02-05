STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's top leadership reaffirms support to Kashmiri people on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

Pakistan's principled position on Kashmir states that the country remains firmly committed to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite.

Published: 05th February 2022 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan President Arif Alvi

Pakistan President Arif Alvi (File photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top leadership on Saturday reaffirmed its support for the people of Kashmir and said that Islamabad has not backtracked on its principled position on the issue.

President Arif Alvi, addressing a rally on the occasion of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' which Pakistan observes every year on February 5, said that his country wants a resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions which accept the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan has not backtracked on its principled position on Kashmir," he said, adding that the country "stands firm with Kashmir as they are part of our body and our hearts beat together."

Pakistan's principled position on Kashmir states that the country remains firmly committed to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently on a visit to China, said: "Pakistan stands united with our Kashmiri brothers & sisters and committed to their legitimate struggle for self-determination”."

The Pakistan Army said that Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also paid tributes to the sacrifice and resolve of the people of Kashmir.

"Time to end this human tragedy and resolve the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of its people Jammu and Kashmir and UN resolutions," the Army quoted him saying.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his tweet said that Pakistan stood united with the Kashmiri people.

As Pakistan observed 'Kashmir solidarity day', India's Union Minister Jitendra Singh -- a Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur Lok Sabha seat -- said India cannot be intimidated by “new experimentation” being done by “our hostile neighbour” by preparing toolkits to garner support across the globe.

He said if there is any pending issue between Pakistan and India, it is that part of Jammu and Kashmir which continues to be under the illegal occupation of the neighbouring country.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country. It has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

The Indian government has previously made it clear that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India.

New Delhi has also told Islamabad that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are its internal matter and the country is capable of solving its own problems.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan government Kashmir Solidarity Day Pakistan President Arif Alvi Pakistan PM Imran Khan
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp