US urges Japan to consider introducing sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

Tensions around Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks, with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border.

Published: 05th February 2022 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: The US authorities are encouraging Japan to consider implementing economic sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation in Ukraine, yet the Japanese government speaks against rushing into such measures, media reported on Saturday.

Kyodo news agency reported, citing both US and Japanese diplomatic sources, that Washington has indicated its position to Japan via diplomatic channels and urged Tokyo to toughen its criticism of Moscow over its alleged buildup at the Ukrainian border.

In turn, Japan has reportedly shelved its response to the US request, wary of possible implications for bilateral relations with Russia, including a protracted territorial dispute, in which Tokyo is "seeking a breakthrough," according to Kyodo.

At the same time, a government source told Kyodo that Tokyo would be forced to take appropriate measures in the event of Russian aggression, but the government refrains from declaring its intentions on sanctions before the actual invasion occurs.

The Japanese officials repeatedly claimed that the issue of any particular steps against Russia, if the situation around Ukraine escalates, is speculative and would not be commented on.

ALSO READ: First group of US troops lands in Poland in response to Ukraine crisis

However, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden concluded after holding talks in January that the sides have a shared intention "to work closely together to deter Russia aggression against Ukraine" and maintain close cooperation "on taking strong action in response to any attack."

Tensions around Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks, with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. The European Council announced in January that Moscow would face "massive consequences and severe costs" if it invades Ukraine, with the European and US officials saying that an unprecedented batch of sanctions is being prepared to retaliate an incursion.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied the accusations of military buildup and aggressive intentions towards Ukraine, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. (ANI/Sputnik)

