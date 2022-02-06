STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lata Mangeshkar gave life to the phrase 'music is a universal language': Sri Lankan PM

The main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa also expressed his deepest condolences to Mangeshkar's family.

Breach Candy hospital

The singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia on Sunday. (File | Express)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Lata Mangeshkar's songs transcended borders and gave life to the phrase 'music is a universal language', Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Sunday as he mourned the demise of the singing legend.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.

"Rest In Peace Nightingale of #India, #LataMangeshkar.

Thank you for the decades of entertainment that transcended borders & gave life to the phrase " music is a universal language', Rajapaksa tweeted, sharing a photograph of the singing icon.

"My deepest condolences to her family & the people of India.

Her memory will live through her music," he added.

The main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa also expressed his deepest condolences to Mangeshkar's family.

"Lata Mangeshkar the legend who built bridges across cultures with her mesmerizing voice.

My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans,"he tweeted.

