STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's 31 per cent youths unemployed: Report

Reportedly out of this 31 per cent of unemployed youth in Pakistan, women account for 51 per cent.

Published: 07th February 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Flag

Pakistan Flag (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Unemployment in Pakistan is making headlines again as 31 per cent of youths in the country are currently unemployed, as per the report released by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics on Sunday.

Females, out of this 31 per cent unemployed youth in Pakistan, account for 51 per cent, reported The Express Tribune.

Furthermore, males, out of the total unemployed 31 per cent youth in the country, account for 16 per cent.

The unemployment situation is such that many of these unemployed youths hold professional degrees. Nearly 60 per cent of Pakistan's population is less than 30 years old.

According to the report, the current unemployment rate is at 6.9 per cent.

Despite all the hype about the youth bulge and Pakistan enjoying the demographic dividend, the unemployment rate for young new entrants into the labour force remains the greatest, according to the report.

The report revealed that many more women and those living in cities are unemployed than their male and rural counterparts.

Even after all the declarations and policy initiatives, the female labour force participation rate (LFPR) remains extremely low, according to the report. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Institute of Development Economics Unemployment in Pakistan Youth unemployment in Pakistan
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp