STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister to meet Jaishankar today

Both the ministers are expected to discuss economic support to Sri Lanka and other possible infrastructure projects.

Published: 07th February 2022 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's foreign minister G L Peiris (File Photo)

Sri Lanka's foreign minister G L Peiris (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister GL Peiris is set to meet his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday amid the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a three-day visit to India. Both the ministers are expected to discuss economic support to Sri Lanka and other possible infrastructure projects. Several issues concerning fishermen's rights could also feature in the talks. During his visit, Peiris is also expected to meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

"Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G. L. Peiris arrives in Delhi on an official visit," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Sunday. Jaishankar last met Peiris in September last year in New York where they held a comprehensive discussion on the close partnership between the two countries.

Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa traveled to India in December last year. His trip focused on measures concerning the economic crisis faced by the island nation.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister to visit India from Feb 6 to 8

Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister on January 15, where he conveyed that India has always stood with Sri Lanka and will continue to extend support.

This visit comes days after the USD 400 million SAARC currency swap facility was extended to Sri Lanka and the ACU settlement of USD 515.2 million was deferred by two months. Another USD 500 million LOC for the purchase of fuel from India has also been extended.

Last week, India delivered 100,000 Rapid Antigen Self Test Kits to Sri Lanka to assist it in the fight against Covid-19. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar GL Peiris MEA Economic Support Arindam Bagchi SAARC Sri Lanka India COVID Pandemic COVID-19
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp