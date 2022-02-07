STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK rebukes China for supporting Argentina's Falklands claim 

Relations with China have already been strained on multiple fronts, including Britain's joining a U.S. led diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics to protest China's human rights record.

Published: 07th February 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Xi Jinping, right, and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez pose for a photo before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.(Photo | AP)

Xi Jinping, right, and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez pose for a photo before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Britain on Monday firmly rejected a statement from China that affirmed Beijing's support for Argentina's claim to the Falkland Islands, as relations between London and Asia's leading power remain strained.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a tweet that the United Kingdom “completely" rejected "any questions over sovereignty of the Falklands.”

“The Falklands are part of the British family and we will defend their right to self-determination. China must respect the Falklands’ sovereignty,” she wrote.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez issued a joint statement on Sunday that said China “reaffirms its support for Argentina’s demand for the full exercise of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands,” using the Argentine name for the territory. The two leaders met as Fernandez was in Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

Argentina believes the Falklands were illegally taken from it in 1833 and invaded the British colony in 1982. The United Kingdom sent troops and Argentina lost the two-month war for the South Atlantic archipelago in a conflict that claimed the lives of 649 Argentines and 255 British soldiers.

Argentina still claims the islands. London says the Falklands are a self-governing entity under its protection.

Relations with China have already been strained on multiple fronts, including Britain's joining a U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics to protest China's human rights record.

The joint statement also said Argentina “reaffirms its adherence to the one-China principle," a reference to China's claim to the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan.

“China and Argentina agree to carry on with close communication and coordination in international affairs, and safeguard the overall interests of the two countries and other developing countries," the statement said.

Xi and Fernandez also pledged closer economic cooperation and signed a memorandum of understanding on Argentina joining the “Belt and Road Initiative,” Xi’s signature project to build Chinese infrastructure worldwide.

China has overtaken Brazil as Argentina’s main commercial partner, and if talks with Beijing remain on track, Argentina would become the first of the four major Latin American economies to join the initiative.

“Belt and Road Initiative integration won’t be a paradigm shift but rather a continuation of broader trends of growing Argentina-China engagement,” said Pepe Zhang, director and fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center.

During his visit, Fernandez also laid a wreath at the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall, where the embalmed body of Mao Zedong, the communist revolutionary who founded the People's Republic, is displayed inside a crystal sarcophagus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China-UK relations Argentina-UK territorial dispute Falkland Islands Alberto Fernandez
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp