STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australian defense minister dismisses reports of plan to depose PM

Dutton on Tuesday insisted he is behind Morrison in the lead-up to the election, which is expected to be held in the first half of this year.

Published: 08th February 2022 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Australian Defense minister Peter Dutton (Photo | AP)

Australian Defense minister Peter Dutton (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CANBERRA [Australia]: Australia's Defense Minister Peter Dutton has rejected reports suggesting he is preparing to depose Prime Minister Scott Morrison ahead of the 2022 election.

Dutton on Tuesday insisted he is behind Morrison in the lead-up to the election, which is expected to be held in the first half of this year.

It came after Bob Carr, a former premier of New South Wales (NSW) and foreign minister, claimed Dutton was the government minister involved in a leaked text exchange that savaged Morrison's character with then-NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Carr recently wrote on social media that "if PM Morrison has one more week in free fall the prospect of a leadership change pre-election is real."

Dutton said on Tuesday that the accusation was untrue and baseless.

"I have been loyal to Scott Morrison from day one and I continue to be so, because I have seen what he has done in taking us through what has been a difficult situation," he told Seven Network television.

Dutton was among a group of members of parliament who in 2018 manufactured the downfall of former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

He contested the subsequent leadership ballot to become Australia's 30th PM but was defeated by Morrison.

Former Opposition Labor Party leader Bill Shorten -- who was defeated by Morrison at the 2019 election -- called for the government to "settle their internal fighting."

"People have to be convinced about the merits of politics on a good day. But this government is hopelessly divided and we've got the aged care crisis," he told Nine Network television.

"We've got people with disabilities risking COVID-19. I think the nation wants us to focus on the people, not on our own games and the ins and outs." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Defense Minister Peter Dutton Prime Minister Scott Morrison 2022 election
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp