China reports 65 new local COVID-19 cases

Of the new local infections, 64 were reported in Guangxi and one in Tianjin, Xinhua reported citing the commission report.

Published: 08th February 2022 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

A medical worker collects a sample from a reporter taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay activities at a coronavirus test site in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. With more than 30 new COVID-19 cases being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Wednesday they aren't worried and expect numbers to drop within days

China on Monday recorded 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BEIJING: China on Monday recorded 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Monday also saw seven provincial-level regions reporting 40 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Earlier, on Monday, ten new coronavirus cases were reported among people who had arrived at the Beijing Winter Olympics, in addition, four athletes are currently in quarantine.

Notably, the Olympic Games will last until February 20 and the Paralympic Games will be held on March 4-13. 

Comments

