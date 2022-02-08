STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Faulty policies of Imran Khan government have paralysed Pakistan's economy: PDM chief Fazlur Rehman

Addressing a public meeting on Monday, Rehman said that they were fighting the war for the country's survival, however, the economies of Bangladesh and war-weary Afghanistan were better than Pakistan.

Published: 08th February 2022 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Radical Pakistani cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (File Photo| AP)

By ANI

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA [Pakistan]: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman lashed out at the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that the faulty policies of "incompetent rulers" had paralysed the country's economy.

Addressing a public meeting on Monday, Rehman said that they were fighting the war for the country's survival, however, the economies of Bangladesh and war-weary Afghanistan were better than Pakistan, The News International reported.

Rahman said that the "incapable" rulers had nothing tangible for the welfare of people during the last three years. He urged the people to vote for the honest and fair candidates in the upcoming local government elections so they could serve the masses in a true sense.

PDM chief said that casting vote for the PTI candidates would mean further ruining the country and the nation because of the immature policies of rulers. He said that LG elections were scheduled in two phases to steal the mandate of other political parties but any such move would be resisted tooth and nail, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

Talking about the rising inflation in the country, Rahman said that hike in prices of food items, medicines and inflation was the country's real issues but despite taking huge loans from international financial institutions during the last three years, the government had no policy to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis, The News International reported.

Highlighting that people are suffering under the ruling PTI government, he stated that the poor people and youths were compelled to commit suicide due to the price-hike of daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.

"This is not a government but a mafia imposed to destroy every sector of the country and loot the masses," the JUIF chief said, adding that the "incompetent" rulers had increased the prices of ghee and cooking oil, flour, sugar, medicines, electricity, petroleum and gas manifold.

The incumbent government had mortgaged the country's economy and banks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank through hasty legislation, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazlur Rehman Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Economy
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp