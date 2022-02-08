STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UN: 13 million people face severe hunger in Horn of Africa

People in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya face the driest conditions recorded since 1981, UN World Food Program reported, calling for immediate assistance to forestall a major humanitarian crisis.

Published: 08th February 2022 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Women and children walk past animal carcasses near Sagalo village in the Korahe zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region.

In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons. Photo taken on Jan 21, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KAMPALA: Drought conditions have left an estimated 13 million people facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa, according to the United Nations World Food Program.

People in a region including Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya face the driest conditions recorded since 1981, the agency reported Tuesday, calling for immediate assistance to forestall a major humanitarian crisis.

Drought conditions are affecting pastoral and farming communities across southern and south-eastern Ethiopia, south-eastern and northern Kenya, and south-central Somalia. Malnutrition rates are high in the region.

WFP said it needs $327 million to look after the urgent needs of 4.5 million people over the next six months and help communities become more resilient to extreme climate shocks.

“Three consecutive failed rainy seasons have decimated crops and caused abnormally high livestock deaths,” it said in a statement. “Shortages of water and pasture are forcing families from their homes and leading to increased conflict between communities.”

More forecasts of below-average rainfall threaten to worsen conditions in the coming months, it said.

Others have raised alarm over a fragile region that also faces sporadic armed violence.

The U.N. children’s agency said earlier in February that more than 6 million people in Ethiopia are expected to need urgent humanitarian aid by mid-March. In neighboring Somalia, more than 7 million people need urgent help, according to the Somali NGO Consortium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Horn of Africa hunger UN World Food Program Horn of Africa humanitarian crisis Climate shocks
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp