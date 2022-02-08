STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US approves support deal with Taiwan for Patriot missiles

China, which is sharply critical of any American arms sales to Taiwan, called on the U.S. to revoke the deal and stop any military interaction with the self-governing island.

Published: 08th February 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - Taiwan's U.S.-made Patriot surface to air missile batteries pass during the Republic of China National Day parade in Taipei, Taiwan on Oct. 10, 2007. The Biden administration has approved a $100 million support contract with Taiwan aimed at boosting the island’s missile defense systems as it faces increasing pressure from China.

FILE - Taiwan's U.S.-made Patriot surface to air missile batteries pass during the Republic of China National Day parade in Taipei, Taiwan on Oct. 10, 2007. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has approved a $100 million support contract with Taiwan aimed at boosting the island’s missile defense systems as it faces increasing pressure from China.

The State Department announced the engineering and maintenance agreement on Monday as China plays host to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

China, which is sharply critical of any American arms sales to Taiwan, called on the U.S. to revoke the deal and stop any military interaction with the self-governing island.

“U.S. arms sales to Taiwan ... seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests, and seriously damage China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Tuesday.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province, has not ruled out the use of force to unify the island with the mainland and has in recent months escalated fighter jet flights near Taiwan.

The support agreement is meant to help Taiwan maintain its existing air-defense missiles and advanced U.S.-made Patriot missiles that Taiwan is acquiring.

Taiwan's defense ministry tweeted its thanks to the U.S. for the agreement's approval.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Taiwan Patriot missiles support deal US government US State Department
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp