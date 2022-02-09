Advisory for Indian citizens in Canada issued in the wake of the truckers' strike

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Mayor of Ottawa declared a state of emergency following weeklong protests by truck drivers over Covid-19 restrictions, an advisory has been issued for Indians living in Canada and for those intending to travel to the country.

The advisory says there is a need to exercise a high degree of caution and remain alert. People have been advised to avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place such as downtown Ottawa, parts of Toronto and Vancouver, which are facing road blockages, demonstrations.

The 'freedom truck convoy' began as a movement against a national vaccine requirement for truckers crossing the border from the US. There have been allegations that US groups are supporting this movement.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has set up an emergency helpline number for providing assistance to citizens in need.

"Indian citizens in Canada are also encouraged to register with the High Commission in Ottawa or the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver or over a portal called Madad. They have been advised to reach out in case of an emergency,’’ the advisory states.

Meanwhile, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is under isolation due to Covid, tweeted, "Canadian have their right to protest, to disagree with the government and to make their voices heard. We will always protect that right. But let us be clear. They don’t have the right to blockade our economy, our democracy or our fellow citizens' daily lives. It has to stop."