Armed clash breaks out between Taliban, local residents in Afghanistan's Panjshir

This armed clash between residents and the Taliban in Panjshir province broke out after a Taliban vehicle was hit by a mine explosion.

Published: 09th February 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 10:55 AM

Taliban

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo:ANI)

By ANI

PANJSHIR [Afghanistan]: The Taliban has surrounded the Parandeh valley in Afghanistan's Panjshir province and arrested local residents, as per local sources.

This armed clash between residents and the Taliban in Panjshir province broke out after a Taliban vehicle was hit by a mine explosion.

According to the sources, the armed clash has been going on in the area as of February 7 in the province.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul last year in mid-August.

This new conflict comes at a time when a combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. 

