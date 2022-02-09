STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Danish court ups fine for Little Mermaid copyright violation

The plaintiffs were the heirs of Danish sculptor Edvard Eriksen, who created the girl-size mermaid that has been sitting on a rock at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor since 1913.

Published: 09th February 2022 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - The Little Mermaid in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 5, 2009.

FILE - The Little Mermaid in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 5, 2009. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: An appeals court in Denmark has increased the fine imposed on a newspaper for violating the copyright of Copenhagen's The Little Mermaid statue by publishing a cartoon depicting the bronze landmark as a zombie and a photo of it with a facemask.

The Berlingske newspaper published the cartoon in 2019 to illustrate an article about the debate culture in Denmark and used the photo in 2020 to represent a link between the far right and people fearing COVID-19.

Both were found to be infringements of the Danish Copyright Act. Copenhagen’s district court fined the newspaper 285,000 kroner ($44,000) in November 2020. The appeals court on Wednesday raised the fine to 300,000 kroner ($46,000).

Berlingske’s chief editor, Tom Jensen, had appealed the district court's ruling, calling the fine “completely out of proportion and far, far too high.” Jensen argued the paper had used the image of The Little Mermaid for non-commercial purposes.

The plaintiffs were the heirs of Danish sculptor Edvard Eriksen, who created the girl-size mermaid that has been sitting on a rock at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor since 1913.

The heirs are rigorous in enforcing the copyright to the sculpture, which runs until 2029, 70 years after Eriksen's 1959 death. Several publications have been charged with copyright infringement over the years after publishing pictures of the artwork.

Eriksen created The Little Mermaid in tribute to Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen. One of Europe’s most recognizable landmarks, the sculpture draws about 1 million visitors annually and has been a target for vandals who have blown the mermaid figure off its perch and beheaded or painted it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Little Mermaid copyright violation Denmark courts Hans Christian Andersen Danish sculptor Edvard Eriksen
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp