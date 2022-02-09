EU welcomes Sri Lanka's amendment to anti-terror law but says 'important elements' not included

By PTI

COLOMBO: The European Union has welcomed Sri Lanka's action to amend its draconian counter-terrorism law but noted that “important elements” are not included in the gazette issued and urged Colombo to undertake further practical and administrative steps to release on bail those detained under the law without charges.

Sri Lanka is under pressure from the EU to reform the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which allows detention up to 90 days without being charged with provisions for further extension of the time.

The Sri Lankan government by a gazette notification on January 27 announced amendments to PTA, which the officials described as its bid to make the law fall in line with international standards of counter-terror legislation.

"The EU welcomed the submission by the Government of Sri Lanka of amendments to the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). However, the EU noted that important elements had not been included in the Amendment Bill gazetted," said a joint press statement issued at the end of the EU-Sri Lanka 24th Joint Commission meet held in Brussels on Tuesday.

"The EU urged Sri Lanka to continue reducing the use of the PTA, and to undertake further practical and administrative steps to release on bail those detained under the PTA without charges," it said.

Colombo took note of the views expressed by the EU to take further steps to make the PTA fully compliant with international norms and assured that further practical and administrative steps to release on bail those detained under the PTA without charges would be taken, the statement said.

The Joint Commission, which oversees the 1995 EU-Sri Lanka Cooperation Agreement on Partnership and Development, deals with a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Its tasks are to ensure the proper functioning and implementation of the Agreement, set priorities, and make recommendations.

The European Parliament in June 2021 had called for the repeal of the PTA and urged the EU Commission to consider temporarily withdrawing Sri Lanka's access to GSP+, a favoured trade concession for the island's exports.

The amendments gazetted included steps such as the reduction of the period of detention, magistrates visiting the places of detention to eliminate torture, lawyers to be given access to detainees, allow communication with relatives, to expedite hearing of cases and the introduction of a new section to allow bail for PTA detainees.

The Sri Lankan foreign ministry in a statement on Tuesday said the proposed bill to amend PTA, which the government intends to introduce in Parliament and upon it being passed into law, would be a salutary piece of legislation that would give persons tangible protection.

After 43 years since it was enacted, "it would be the most progressive step that would give persons subject to the said law, tangible protection towards securing, advancing and protecting their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution", it said.

Senior EU officials visited the island nation in October last year and discussed the PTA, recalling that its amendment was a key commitment in readmitting Sri Lanka to the GSP+ in 2017.

GSP+ preferences for Sri Lanka were withdrawn in 2010 due to significant shortcomings in the country's implementation of three UN human rights conventions.

Sri Lanka was readmitted to GSP+ in May 2017.

The EU's GSP+ trade concession allows Sri Lankan exports to Europe without taxation.

This has been a big boost to Sri Lanka's apparel and fishing industries.

The EU remains Sri Lanka's biggest exports partner followed by the US and India.

Over 80 per cent of Sri Lanka's exports to the EU are eligible for GSP+ concessions.