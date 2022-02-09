STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Iran unveils new missile with reported region-wide range

The missile, which uses solid fuel and has a range of 1,450 km is called the Khaibar-buster, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.

Published: 09th February 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Missile

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: Iran unveiled a new missile on Wednesday with a reported range that would allow it to reach both U.S. bases in the region as well as targets inside its archfoe Israel.

State TV reported that the missile has solid fuel and a range of 1,450 kilometers, or 900 miles. It is called the Khaibar-buster, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.

It said the missile has high accuracy, is manufactured completely domestically, and can defeat missile shield systems. The information has not been independently verified.

Israel’s closest point to Iran is some 1,000 kilometers, or 620 miles, away.

The report comes as negotiations continue in Vienna to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Iran, which has long said it does not seek nuclear weapons, insists its missile program is only a deterrent.

Iran has missiles that can travel up to 2,000 kilometers, 1250 miles.

Earlier in January Iran tested an engine for a solid-fuel rocket designed to launch satellites.

