STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Shipping company Maersk sees record profit as demand surges

Maersk's profits before taxes soared last year from $3.3 billion in 2020, while 2021 revenue came in at $61.8 billion, up from $40 billion.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk CEO Soeren Skou presents the annual accounts for AP Moeller-Maersk at a press conference at the Maersk Museum, Arcade House, in Copenhagen, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk CEO Soeren Skou presents the annual accounts of the company at the Maersk Museum, Arcade House, in Copenhagen, Feb 9, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: The world’s biggest shipping company said Wednesday that 2021 was its most profitable year yet, with Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk bringing in $18.7 billion as surging demand from a rebounding global economy led to supply chain logjams.

Profits before taxes soared last year from $3.3 billion in 2020, while 2021 revenue came in at $61.8 billion, up from $40 billion. CEO Søren Skou said that “exceptional market conditions led to record-high growth and profitability.”

In the last three months, revenue soared to $18.5 billion from $11.3 billion in the same period the previous year. Profits in the fourth quarter came in at $6.3 billion, up from $1.3 billion.

The Copenhagen-based company said that as the global economy began recovering from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, strong demand put pressure on supply chains, especially in the U.S. as imports surged.

Skou noted that customers faced “chain disruptions and severe challenges” and that the record-high rates caused by pandemic-related congestion at ports, shipping container shortages and a surge in consumer demand drove Maersk's record profits.

The global growth outlook is strong for 2022, the company said, “but risks are mounting for most regions. Moreover, it is highly uncertain if goods consumption will continue to drive up demand for logistics and container flows, especially when demand for services normalizes.”

The current market situation was expected to persist into the second quarter before easing later in the year, Skou said.

Growth in global demand for containers is expected to increase this year in the lower end of the 2% to 4% range, despite the strong economic outlook.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maersk profits Shiping Companies profits post Covid market demand
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp