STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Starbucks, citing safety, fires 7 seeking union in Memphis, Tennessee

Employees say Starbucks was retaliating against them for their unionization efforts, plan to file a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

Published: 09th February 2022 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

FILE — Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y.

FILE — Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store.

The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. The employees used the store to do an interview with a local television station about their unionizing effort.

But the employees who were fired say Starbucks was retaliating against them for their unionization efforts. They say they plan to file a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

“Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

The dispute comes as a growing number of Starbucks stores across the country seek to unionize. Since December, when a store in Buffalo, New York, became the first Starbucks location to form a union in decades, 66 stores in 20 states have filed petitions with the labor board to hold union elections, according to Workers United, which is organizing Starbucks workers.

Starbucks opposes unionization, saying the company functions best when it can work directly with its employees. But the company said Tuesday's firings were not related to the unionization effort, but to store safety and security.

Sanchez, who started working at the downtown Memphis store last April, said workers there were concerned about unsafe COVID policies, among other issues. Sanchez and several others announced the formation of a union organizing committee last month on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Sanchez said Starbucks rarely enforced the policies he was fired for violating. For example, he was told that he shouldn’t have been in the store’s back office when he wasn’t on duty. But he said off-duty employees are frequently in that area to check their schedules or access pay stubs.

Sanchez said he hopes to return to work at Starbucks after the NLRB considers his case.

Michael Schoenfeld, an attorney for Workers United who is working with Sanchez, said Starbucks is selectively enforcing policies in order to discourage employees from forming a union.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Starbucks unionisation US Union busting Corporate union busting
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp