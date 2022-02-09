STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UN again voices concern about women's safety in Afghanistan

In recent weeks, several women activists, who were raising concerns about rights issues, went missing in Kabul.

Deborah Lyons in a meeting with dfA Dep-PM Hanafi. (Photo: Twitter/UNAMA News)

By ANI

KABUL [Afghanistan]: The top UN envoy in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons met top Taliban leadership on Tuesday and voiced concern about the women's safety in the country.

"It is three weeks now since Afghan women activists began 'disappearing' from their homes & the streets of Kabul. @DeborahLyonsUN in a meeting with dfA Dep-PM Hanafi today again voiced concern to Taliban leadership about the women's safety, urging all steps to secure their liberty," UN Mission in Afghanistan said in a tweet.

In recent weeks, several women activists, who were raising concerns about rights issues, went missing in Kabul. The UN has sought information from the Taliban on the latest reported detentions by the outfit.

On Monday, Germany had joined the ranks with the United Kingdom and other western countries in raising concern about the recent disappearance of female Afghan activists.

Earlier, Deborah Lyons also expressed deep concern about the well-being of "disappeared" women activists. In a meeting with Afghanistan's acting Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Deborah Lyons, had said world support to Afghanistan is eroded without respect for all Afghan's rights.

US Special Envoy Rina Amiri also asked the Taliban to stop unjust detentions of Afghans' human rights if the outfit wishes to seek legitimacy from the Afghan people and the world. 

