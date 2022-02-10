STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australian spy agency disrupts foreign election interference 

Mike Burgess, directory-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, did not identify the country when he delivered his annual security threat assessment on Wednesday.

Published: 10th February 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Hack, Spyware, Security

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

CANBERRA: An Australian spy agency says it has disrupted a foreign government's attempt to illegally bankroll the election of candidates who are politically sympathetic or vulnerable to inducements.

Mike Burgess, directory-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, did not identify the country when he delivered his annual security threat assessment on Wednesday.

He also did not say whether the targeted election was federal or state.

Australians will vote for their national government by May.

"This case involved a wealthy individual who maintained direct and deep connections with a foreign government and its intelligence agencies," Burgess said.

"The wealthy puppeteer provided an agent with hundreds of thousands of dollars to find candidates who were either sympathetic or vulnerable to inducements and cultivation," Burgess said.

Inducements included promises of favourable stories in foreign-language news platforms, consultants and advertising, he said.

ALSO READ: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Australia ahead of Indo-Pacific meeting

Burgess did not say whether charges have been brought.

Ties between Australia and China have deteriorated in recent years.

Beijing was angered by laws introduced by Australia in 2019 that banned foreign donations to political parties and covert foreign interference in Australian politics.

The government explained that the laws were a response to foreign interference in US and French presidential elections plus the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom.

In 2020, Di Sanh Duong, a Melbourne-based leader of a Chinese community organisation and former political candidate, became the first person to be charged with foreign interference.

Last year, Sydney-based political adviser John Shi Sheng Zhangon lost his challenge in Australia's highest court against search warrants used in a police investigation into illegal foreign interference on behalf of China.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spy agency ELection Election interference Australia
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp