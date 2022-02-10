China planning more than 50 space launches in 2022 

By PTI

BEIJING: China is planning to launch more than 50 space launches and six manned flights to complete the building of its space station, as it unveiled an ambitious plan on Thursday for its burgeoning space industry this year.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said China will carry out more than 50 space launches in 2022, sending over 140 spacecraft into space.

"The year 2022 will see China's projects in space at the top of its game," Ma Tao, the deputy chief of the space department at China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has been quoted by the official media here.

Among the several tasks planned for 2022, Ma noted that six launches will be dedicated to China's manned space project to build a space station, which is expected to be completed this year.

"We will complete the rendezvous and docking of the two lad modules with the core module under manned condition to complete the T-shaped design for the space station," said Bai Linhou, the deputy chief designer of space station system at CASC, state-run CGTN reported.

Last month, CASC said China will complete the building of the space station this year.

Once ready, China will be the only country to own a space station of its own.

The International Space Station (ISS) of Russia, which is currently operational, is a collaborative project of several countries.

China Space Station (CSS) is also expected to be a competitor to the ISS.

Observers say the CSS may become the sole space station to remain in orbit once the ISS retires in the coming years.

Currently, three Chinese astronauts, which included a woman, were busy building the station in orbit.

Last year, China had carried out 55 space launch missions, official media quoted a blue book on the space industry.

The CASC brought 103 aircraft into space with 48 launches in 2021, said He Yang, director of Beijing Institute of Space Science and Technology Information.

In 2021, the world saw 146 space launches, the highest number since 1957, with 1,846 spacecraft launched into space.

The United States carried out 51 space launch missions in 2021, with the total mass of spacecraft launched reaching 403.34 tonnes, according to the blue book.