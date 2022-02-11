STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Another journalist killed in Mexico, the fifth this year

Heber López, director of the online news site Noticias Web, was killed leaving a recording studio in the port city of Salina Cruz

Published: 11th February 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Media, News, Journalists

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY: A journalist was shot dead in the southern state of Oaxaca Thursday, the fifth killed this year in Mexico, state authorities said.

Heber López, director of the online news site Noticias Web, was killed leaving a recording studio in the port city of Salina Cruz, said an official with the Oaxaca state security agency, who requested anonymity.

Oaxaca State Prosecutor Arturo Peimbert Calvo told Milenio TV that two suspects in the killing were in custody.

López’s murder follows those of four journalists in January.

On January 31, Roberto Toledo, a camera operator and video editor for the online site Monitor Michoacan was shot by assailants as he prepared for an interview in Zitacuaro, Michoacan.

In the border city of Tijuana, on January 17, crime photographer Margarito Martínez was gunned down outside his home. On January 23, reporter Lourdes Maldonado López was found shot to death inside her car also in Tijuana.

Reporter José Luis Gamboa was killed in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz in an attack on January 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Journalist death Mexico murders Mexico journalist murder
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp